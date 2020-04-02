Gurugram police identify 25 residents who attended Tableeghi Jamaat event

gurugram

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 22:57 IST

The police have so far identified 25 people from the city who attended the Tableeghi Jamaat congregation mid-March at Nizamuddin in Delhi.

The police said 12 of the identified persons were sent to a quarantine facility in Sector 9 on Thursday morning, while10 were sent to the facility Wednesday night. Two persons are yet to be traced, they added.

One of the attendees, a 38-year-old-man, whose samples were sent for tests Wednesday night tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, officials said.

Police commissioner Muhammad Akil on Thursday said the police are coordinating with the chief medical officer and are sending all the identified people directly to the health department to ensure the samples of the identified persons are collected and they are put under quarantine. “We have to be very careful and have to take precautionary measures so that the people are protected,” Akil said.

Police teams are also deployed at the quarantine facility set up at the Sector 9 government postgraduate college by the district health team. The police personnel have been provided with Personal Protective Kits (PPE), safety gear like zero power glasses, gloves, masks, shoe covers, head covers, and hand gloves to ensure their safety.

Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer, said, “We have taken the samples of those identified by the police. Their samples have been sent for testing to Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak. They will be kept in the quarantine facility at the Sector 9 facility for 14 days. Police teams have been deployed at the facility so that the identified persons do not leave the centre. The police personnel have been provided with safety kits too to prevent contamination.”

Haryana’s health minister, Anil Vij, on Wednesday, had said that at least 524 people who attended the Jamaat congregation were traced in Haryana. The congregation has emerged as India’s biggest Covid-19 hot spot till now.

The Haryana Police have also formed a special task force with 500 police personnel to identify Jamaat attendees in the state. All crime investigating agencies have been roped in to identify people who attended the congregation.

All inter-district borders in the state were sealed on Thursday to ensure that those who attended the congregation cannot enter or exit a district. “ Gurugram borders connecting Jhajjar, Rewari, Delhi, Nuh, Palwal are no longer open for people except for those supplying essential commodities or those facing medical emergencies,” the police commissioner said. “We are even checking all the ambulances plying on the roads near the borders to ensure no affected person is taking advantage of the situation,” he said.

33 from Pataudi, Dhankot test negative

According to the CMO, 27 persons from Pataudi and six from Gurugram’s Dhankot, who were put under quarantine by the district administration and the police, tested negative for Covid-19 on Thursday. These 33 persons are also under quarantine in the Sector 9 facility.

“All of them tested negative, but they won’t be discharged till they complete their quarantine period of 14 days. We are taking precautionary measures to avoid any community transmission,” Punia said.

While tracing the Jamaat attendees, the district administration and police on Tuesday had put the 33 persons under quarantine and sent their samples to be tested for coronavirus and quarantine. The police, however, clarified on Thursday that none of them had attended the Jamaat.