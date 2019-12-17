e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram Police start patrolling on cycles to curb street crime

Gurugram Police start patrolling on cycles to curb street crime

gurugram Updated: Dec 17, 2019 23:59 IST
Leena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar
Hindustantimes
         

In order to curb rising incidents of snatching and theft in the city, the police have deployed 80 beat constables across the city. The beat constables would make more rounds on bicycles which will act as a deterrent for criminals, the police said.

According to the police, it is a revival of the traditional beat patrolling system wherein officers moved around on foot or bicycle, facilitating better interaction with the community. The beat system, however, was ended in favour of the modern police control room vehicles.

In 2015, some police stations had restarted sending beat constables in their respective areas but the system vanished within three months due to force crunch, said the police.

The police said that these beat policemen will regularly interact with people. On Monday, they shared their numbers with the presidents of resident welfare associations (RWAs) and visited slums.

The beat constables will be deployed on a 12-hour shift. Each police station is given two bicycles and two helmets to begin with. Sadar police station, however, has been given five bicycles due to the vast area under its jurisdiction.

The police said by March-end, every police station will have three to four bicycles to cover their respective areas.

Muhammad Akil, the commissioner of police, said each residential area of the city will now have one constable for beat patrolling. “Each constable has been assigned charge of a specific area for three months. We have reintroduced beat policing system to reduce crime in the city and to increase police presence. The system is also aimed at reducing the response time of the police to crime spots,” he said.

The personnel are expected to make regular visits to the residential areas, market places and bank ATMs. These beat constables will have to maintain a daily patrol record, which will be supervised by the station house officer of the police station concerned, said the official.

“Though the number of beat constables is not enough right now, we have plans to increase the number depending on the number of police personnel deployed in a police station and crime reported from the particular area,” said Akil.

The residents said that the beat patrolling is necessary because a police officer should be accessible and approachable in less than half an hour. “With beat patrolling, we are able to reach out for help faster. This system will help reduce the number of street crimes,” said Sangeeta Kumar, a resident of DLF Phase 1.

top news
Cops enter Madras University campus after protests against Jamia clashes, CAA
Cops enter Madras University campus after protests against Jamia clashes, CAA
‘Shoot them at sight’: Junior Railway minister amid citizenship law protest
‘Shoot them at sight’: Junior Railway minister amid citizenship law protest
SIT, NIA will probe Assam clashes, says Himanta Biswa Sarma
SIT, NIA will probe Assam clashes, says Himanta Biswa Sarma
Legendary theatre, film actor Dr Shriram Lagoo dies at 92
Legendary theatre, film actor Dr Shriram Lagoo dies at 92
China drops plea for discussion on Kashmir at UN
China drops plea for discussion on Kashmir at UN
4 booked over Babri razing enactment at school event attended by Kiran Bedi
4 booked over Babri razing enactment at school event attended by Kiran Bedi
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
On The Record | ‘Police handling unforgivable’: Former Delhi Police Commissioner on Jamia protests
On The Record | ‘Police handling unforgivable’: Former Delhi Police Commissioner on Jamia protests
trending topics
Pervez MusharrafHTLS 2019Unnao rape caseRealme Buds AirRani MukerjiOnion pricesAssam Citizenship Law ProtestPriyanka ChopraJamia violenceRealme X2

don't miss

latest news

india news