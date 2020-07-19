Gurugram reports 154 new cases; tally inches towards 8,000

gurugram

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 23:59 IST

The district reported 154 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the total tally of known infections to 7,748. Just a week ago, on July 12, the count was 6,860 cases, indicating an average growth of at least 126 new cases per day, over the past week. At the beginning of the month, on July 1, the district had a total of 5,463 cases.

Of the current tally, 1,029 patients are classified as active cases as on Sunday, slightly up from Saturday’s tally of 1,012. While 13 of them are currently hospitalised, the majority — 883 people — are under home isolation. The remaining 141 patients are under observation at various district Covid centres and dedicated Covid healthcare centres.

Gurugram on Sunday also recorded 135 new recoveries, taking the district’s cumulative recovery rate to 85.22%. The district also recorded two new deaths on Sunday, both of whom had underlying medical conditions. The total tally of Covid-related deaths has reached 116. The mortality rate in the district stands at 1.5%.

Gurugram on Sunday also collected 2,294 new samples for testing, down from 2,562 samples collected on Saturday. Of these, 372 samples were taken by private labs for RT-PCR tests, while the majority of remaining samples are those of RT-PCR and antigen tests by the health department. The district’s test-positivity rate(TPR) on Sunday was about 8% and has been fluctuating between 7 and 9% for close to two weeks now.

Gurugram’s daily growth rate of new cases, on Sunday, was 1.8%, and has been fluctuating between 2.2% and 1.6% for the last two weeks. The doubling rate stands at 40 days, while active cases make up only 13% of the reported case load — down from 21% two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the total cases in Haryana reached 26,164 with 617 cases being reported on Sunday. Total deaths in the state is currently 349. The number of active cases in the state is 6022.

Dr Jai Prakash Sharma, DSO, said, “We are faring well on all counts. We have come down from one peak, and if there is a second peak coming, we are well equipped to deal with that one too.”