Gurugram’s Covid-19 tally crosses 5,000

gurugram Updated: Jun 28, 2020 00:06 IST
HT Correspondent
The district’s total tally of Covid-19 cases crossed 5,000 on Saturday, with the detection of 126 new cases. Of the 5,070 cases reported in the district so far, 83 people have succumbed to the disease, with two deaths recorded on Saturday. On the other hand, the district also saw 202 new recoveries on Saturday, taking the total number of recovered cases to 3,469. Gurugram’s recovery rate, as of Saturday, stood at 68%.

The number of active cases in the district is now 1,519, of which 69 are hospitalised at dedicated Covid hospitals, while 383 are under observation at dedicated covid healthcare centres. Another 64 are in isolation at district Covid Care Centres, while 1,003 individuals are under home quarantine, as per the district health department’s daily bulletin on Saturday.

Gurugram, on Saturday, conducted 1,120 new tests, of which 70% took place in private labs. On Saturday, 1,302 new samples were collected for testing, of which 60% were collected by private laboratories for RT -PCR tests. The remaining 581 samples will be tested via both RT-PCR and antigen methods by the health department.

The district, till date, has tested 29,149 samples, with a cumulative positivity rate of 5.7%, which is just slightly above Haryana’s cumulative positivity rate of 5.46%.

State-wise, Haryana recorded 543 new cases on Saturday, with Faridabad’s share (191 new cases) being the largest. The state tally now stands at 13,427 cases, of which 8,472 have recovered (resulting in a recovery rate of 63%). The state’s total death toll stands at 218, or 1.62% of all reported cases.

