Gurugram’s first cycle track between Huda City Centre and Subhash Chowk opens to public

gurugram

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 23:46 IST

The city’s first cycle track — a 9.6-kilometre path between Huda City Centre (HCC) and Subhash Chowk — was opened to the public on Friday. The cycle track, jointly developed by Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), along Netaji Subhash Marg, was thrown open to the public with a cyclothon, in which more than 1,500 people took part on early Friday morning.

“The first cyclothon of this year was organised on the occasion of World Car Free Day on September 22 along Golf Course Road. At that time, the idea of building a special cycle track came up. This cycle track is dedicated to the common man and we are appealing to the citizens to continue using it so that there is no encroachment on the track and cyclists can keep availing the facility to the fullest,” said VS Kundu, chief executive officer (CEO) of GMDA.

With a flyover and an underpass being constructed at HCC, the cycle track currently runs from the GMDA office in Sector 44 to Subhash Chowk. Once both the projects are completed, the cycle track would be extended by another 200 metres to HCC Metro station, said officials.

The track is the first project under GMDA and MCG’s plan for creating 650 kilometres of dedicated cycle tracks in the city. In its next phase, GMDA is planning on making similar cycle tracks from HCC towards major road networks such as MG Road, Gurgaon-Faridabad Road, Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road, and Signature Towers.

Besides participants, local politicians, officials from MCG, GMDA, Raahgiri Foundation, Gurugram Police, and the district administration were also present for the event.

“Gurugram’s attempt to create the city’s first dedicated and physically segregated cycle track is an attempt at the right direction. It also shows that our roads have space for walking and cycling if we are a little more creative in our approach. If we are able to built-up upon this initiative, it can be a game-changer for Gurugram,” said Sarika Panda Bhatt, co-founder of Raahgiri Foundation, one of the organisers for the event.

As per an official release by GMDA on its social media account, more such initiatives would be held in the city under the aegis of ministry of housing and urban affairs through various national campaigns such as Cycles4Change and Streets4People.

Prior to conducting the event, MCG officials had removed all illegal encroachments from the stretch. GMDA had placed concrete bollards on patches of the stretch where service lanes were absent to safeguard cyclists from vehicles, while a blank boundary walls along the cycle stretch was also painted with graffiti by officials of Kalagram.

“I find cycling in Gurugram to be extremely unsafe. There were practically no facilities or infrastructure for cyclists before this. When I came to know that a dedicated cycle track is being launched, I cycled outside my condominium for the first time in 12 years. If the facility continues to be safeguarded for cyclists, I will use it on a weekly basis,” said Anand Rungta, a resident of Sector 47.