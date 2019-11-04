Gurugram: Sec 46/47 residents raise issue of open waste dumping, assured relief

gurugram

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 21:21 IST

A group of residents from Sectors 46 and 47, on Monday, called upon officials of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to end open garbage dumping being practised by a private contractor on a plot of land which is owned by the urban development authority in Sector 47. The residents, who met the estate officer and urged him to check the practice which was in contravention of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, were assured that the issue would be addressed “within three working days”.

“We met estate officer-II of the HSVP and explained the prevailing situation and how the garbage site in the very close to the residential area and was making life difficult for people,” Sector 46 RWA president Raj Kumar Yadav said, adding that garbage has been dumped regularly at the site for the last one-and-a-half years and the waste management guidelines were not being followed.

The letter submitted by the residents read: “It is to be noted that as per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, the dumping site must be built in an enclosed space with boundary wall on all sides. It must have a hard concrete floor and a guard must be deployed on the gate of the dumping ground. None of these measures are being taken and we are suffering everyday due to foul smell.”

It must be noted that according to the SMW Rules, garbage dumps should be at least 500 metres away from any residential area and besides being in enclosed behind walls must also be covered on top.

Residents said none of these guidelines were being followed. They also alleged that the private contractor had not taken any permission from the relevant authority to use this site as a dumping station.

The residents also submitted a memorandum to Gurugram deputy commissioner Amit Khatri and apprised him of the problem. “We were assured that this issue would be resolve at the earliest,” Yadav said.

HSVP estate officer-II Sanjeev Singla said this matter had been brought to his notice for the first time. “I have assured the residents that this issue would be taken up with the authorities concerned and their problem resolved within next three working days,” he said.