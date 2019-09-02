Gurugram sectors 81-98 expected to get piped water by November

gurugram

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) would be able to make treated potable water available through pipeline for the residents of sectors 81 to 98 by mid-November this year, officials said. The residents in these sectors have been waiting for the supply of piped water for the past five years.

The GMDA floated a tender on Friday inviting applications from competent companies to apply for laying the 400-metre pipeline from under the Rewari-Delhi railway line to Sector 98 and complete the work within one-and-a-half months.

“We will select a suitable contractor or company by September 15 and the pipeline work will be completed by end of October. We were supposed to float the tender 15 days ago, but it got delayed as a minor fault occurred at the newly constructed culvert at the railway line that will be resolved in a week,” said Lalit Arora, chief engineer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority.

Nearly one lakh people have been living in various group housing societies in these sectors without water and sewer connections, and they are forced to hire private tankers for both water and sewer discharge on daily basis.

Arora said, “All these years, existence of Rewari-Delhi railway line caused hindrance in connecting Chandu Budhera water treatment plant (WTP) with these sectors. However, that is almost resolved by constructing a culvert.”

There are about 60-65 residential projects developed in these sectors, of which about 65 to 70% are occupied.

Pradip Rahi, a resident of Sector 82 and general secretary of DXP Welfare Association, said, “We accepted possession offers of the developers without these amenities just to save our money that we were paying for rented accommodations. We were to get canal water from April this year. Now, the authority said it has to lay pipeline from railway line to a nearest water pipeline network of these sectors to resolve this last and final hurdle.”

