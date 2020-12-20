Gurugram sees warmer days as cold wave conditions abate

gurugram

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 23:14 IST

Following the recent cold wave, which saw temperatures in the city plunge to as low as four degrees Celsius (minimum) and 13.1 degrees Celsius (maximum), the city is now seeing warmer days.

On Sunday, Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature stood at six degrees Celsius. These readings are the highest in over two weeks. According to the India Meteorological Department(IMD), however, a western disturbance is expected to pass over north India on December 22, which may cause isolated rainfall in some parts, bringing back cold wave conditions to the plains.

“Cold wave conditions have abated in most parts of northwest India. There is clear sunshine, which is able to warm the surface. The layer of fog has moved away. We are expecting a western disturbance to impact the region around December 22, when moisture will increase and dense fog is likely to envelope the entire region. Cold wave conditions might return,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the regional weather forecasting centre at IMD.

As per the IMD’s seven-day forecast for Gurugram, shallow to moderate episodes of fog and mist during the early morning hours are expected to persist until at least December 26. Officials said this was due to a high level of humidity, which has set in after the passage of a previous western disturbance about 10 days ago. Under the influence of cold winds from the snow-laden Himalayas, which are sweeping across the plains, this moisture leads to foggy conditions, which dissipate later in the day, under the influence of clear skies. Gurugram recorded relative humidity at 94% on Sunday evening.

Air quality in the city, meanwhile, remained in the “poor” category of the air quality index (AQI) bulletin for the fifth consecutive day, recording 262 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily air quality index(AQI). “Despite being in the middle of winter, when pollution levels typically become severe, we are feeling the influence of strong northwestern winds, which keep pollutants from gathering. If it rains this week, the AQI may even come down to the upper end of the ‘moderate’ category,” said Kuldeep Singh, regional officer, Haryana State Pollution Control Board.