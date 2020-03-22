Gurugram, six neighbouring districts under lockdown

gurugram

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 23:04 IST

The Haryana government on Sunday ordered the lockdown of Gurugram and neighbouring districts of Faridabad, Sonepat, Panipat, Jhajjar, Rohtak and Panchkula until March 31, advising citizens to stay home and practice social distancing. No taxis, autorickshaws or public transportation will be operational. However, essential services, such as \grocery stores and chemist shops, will remain open.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced the lockdown on Sunday evening as a step towards containing the coronavirus spread in the state and the neighbouring national Capital. On Sunday, the total confirmed cases in the state reached 12, of which eight are from Gurugram.

“I request citizens to report about people who are not following proper social distancing and other preventive measures,” said Khattar, addressing residents from Chandigarh. “We cannot use police force on such people but citizens should inform the local authorities on the helpline so the team can advise them and ensure containment of the disease,” said Khattar.

The decision has been taken as more than 6,600 persons in the seven districts are under surveillance, after having returned from foreign countries mid-February onwards.

Rajeev Arora, state’s additional chief secretary, health department, who issued the order, said, “Exercising the powers conferred under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, the decision (of lockdown) has been taken to avoid the virus from spreading through imported Covid-19 positive cases. We don’t want suspected people to interact with others, increasing the chances of community transmission. People should stay home to break the virus chain.”

As per the order, there will be no restriction on availing of essential services — electricity, water, sewerage, municipal services, banks, ATMs and delivery of medicines, food, medicines and medical equipment through e-commerce sites. There will be restrictions on movements to hospitals and airports, while rail services have already suspended till March 31.

There will be no restriction on the transportation and warehousing of groceries and vegetables, and other food items. Manufacturing units of medicines, masks and sanitisers will continue to operate. All the transportation activities related to petrol pumps, LPG gas and oil agencies will continue to function, as per the order.

The state, earlier this week, restricted public congregations of more than five people. The district administration on Saturday issued orders to shut factories and companies related to non-essential services.

Amit Khatri, the deputy commissioner, said, “These steps are important for the safety of the citizens. We will take strict action against those violating the orders.”