Gurugram: Ward 4 councillor writes to agencies about constant congestion on Old Delhi Road

gurugram

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:33 IST

The ever-heightening congestion on a 700 metre stretch of Old Delhi Road between Hanuman Chowk and Kapashera border has irked residents in the area. On their requests, the area councillor on Thursday wrote to the traffic police and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), asking them to intervene to make sure traffic on the main carriageway flows smoothly.

The councillor’s letter has cited encroachments of roadside space by shop owners, roadside parking by shoppers and shop owners in a haphazard manner, unregulated parking of autos, buses, e-rickshaws, rickshaws and carts as the causes behind the chaotic traffic scenario in the area.

“Locals have opened shops in large number on both sides of this 700 metre portion in the last five years, making it a a commercial hub like Sadar Bazar. The road is choked with pedestrians, street vendors, and shoppers around the clock. This is the main entry point to the city from Delhi via Kapashera border. Traffic on this road is always high, but in absence of adequate traffic police officers and regulation, the situation has turned pathetic,” said Birender Yadav, councillor, ward No 4.

“ We raised this issue in a 2017 Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) House meeting. This road is now with the GMDA, which should remove roadside encroachments. We have appealed to GMDA and traffic officials to visit the area and take action,” Yadav added .

Sectors 12 and 21, Dundahera, Surya Vihar, Udyog Vihar, SEZ Sector 22 and many other establishments are located on Old Delhi Road.

Major (rtd) SN Yadav, a resident of Sector 21, said, “It is difficult to walk in the evening as the entire road is jam-packed with vehicles. GMDA, MCG and the police are responsible for the mess.”

The traffic police conceded that encroachment of road space is a big problem in the said portion.

“Traffic police wrote to the GMDA two months ago to remove encroachments and install traffic lights at Hanuman Chowk, to help us regulate thetraffic,” said Rajinder Singh, assistant commissioner of police (traffic).

GMDA officials said the Old Delhi Road, from Atul Kataria Chowk to Kapashera border, will be converted to a six-lane corridor from the current four lanes.

“We will be visiting the site next week and initiate action,” said Jitender Mittal, GMDA chief engineer.