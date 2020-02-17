Gurugram woman conned of ₹3 lakh in KYC fraud

gurugram

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 23:42 IST

A 30-year-old woman executive was allegedly duped of ₹3 lakh after an unidentified caller, claiming to be an executive of an e-commerce payment company, asked her to download an application to update and verify the Know Your Customer (KYC) norms for the bank accounts linked to her number. The police said a case was registered on Saturday and the suspect/s are yet to be arrested.

According to the police, the incident took place on November 11 evening when the victim, a resident of Sispal Vihar in Sector 49 on Sohna Road, received the phone call.

In the police complaint, she said, the suspect asked her to download an application on her phone and follow his instructions. “The caller said that if I did not update the KYC, my account would be closed. I did not share any OTP or password. He asked me to log out of the account and then log in again on the application and conduct a transaction of ₹10 to check if the KYC has been done,” she stated in the complaint, adding that ₹1,57,161 lakh was deducted from her accounts within a few minutes after the phone call.

Karan Goel, assistant commissioner of police (DLF), said that at least three such cases have been reported in the city in the past week.

“In all the cases, the conmen have used a similar modus operandi. A caller claiming to be from popular e-wallets calls unsuspecting people to create panic about closing the account if the KYC is not updated soon. The victim is sent a link over a text message and asked to download an app (APK file), which gives the conmen access to a person’s phone screen though a remote desktop software tool,” Goel said.

The suspect withdrew ₹4,897 on November 18 last year, followed by ₹1.37 lakh on November 19, the police said.

The police said the victim is then asked to conduct a transaction of ₹5 or ₹10 to check if the KYC has been updated. “The idea behind this nominal transaction is to get the OTP. Once they get the OTP, they use the bank details and access to conduct transactions. The victim only finds out once they get alerts of transactions,” a police officer said.

A case was registered against the unidentified suspects under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 D of the Information Technology Act at Cyber Crime police station on Saturday, the police said.