Gurugram woman masseuse booked for stealing ₹5L ring

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:25 IST

A woman masseuse, associated with a home services market place, was booked on Wednesday for allegedly stealing a diamond ring from a residence in Sushant Lok-1 where she had gone for an appointment, the police said. No arrest has been made in the case as yet.

The police said that on November 3, they received a complaint from a woman resident of IVY Apartments in Sushant Lok -1, stating that she had hired the services of a masseuse who stolen her diamond ring worth ₹5 lakh. Based on this complaint, the policed filed a case under section 380 (theft) on Thursday, at Sector 29 police station.

The complainant told the police that she had kept her ring in the washroom, along with all her other jewellery, before her massage and that no one had entered her bedroom before and after the suspect left in the evening.

“The woman came around 5.55pm and left at 7pm. I paid her ₹1,399 in cash for her services. Before she was leaving, she asked me if she could wash her hands in my washroom. I agreed and asked my domestic help to keep an eye on her,” the complainant said on the condition of anonymity. She added that the help stayed outside the washroom this entire time.

Assistant commissioner of police (DLF) Karan Goel said the suspect was inside the washroom, unwatched and the victim has alleged that the masseuse picked up her diamond ring. “We have checked the CCTV footage and have informed the company with which the suspect works. We are conducting investigation and would question her soon,” he said, adding that the CCTV footage does not show the suspect stealing the ring.