Gurugram: Work stopped at Sirhaul underpass after GMDA, pvt developers fail to pay their share

gurugram

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 22:54 IST

In a major setback to the Sirhaul underpass and flyover project, coming up on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to stop work after they failed to get funds from the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and two private stakeholders. The NHAI said that almost 75% of the work has been completed on the Rs 162 crore project but the contractor has been compelled to stop work as they were unable to get funds from GMDA, DLF and Ambience Developers.

Going by the memorandum of understanding (MoU), the GMDA has to bear 50% of the cost of the u-turn underpass at the Sirhaul toll plaza while Ambience Developers and DLF were to pay 25% of the cost each. Likewise, the GMDA was supposed to pay 25% of the cost of the Shankar Chowk flyover, while NHAI would bear the rest.

Ashok Sharma, project director, NHAI said they have written to the stakeholders time and again since June 2019 asking them to make payments but nothing has happened.

“We have spent more than our share of the funds but have not received funds from the other stakeholders. Work has been stopped as it violates the MoU. The NHAI can’t spend beyond what has been stipulated in the agreement or beyond its mandate,” he said.

The u-turn underpass, opposite Ambience Mall, will help commuters turn towards Iffco Chowk on the expressway without going all the way to Rajokri in Delhi. The flyover at Shankar Chowk would allow traffic coming from Cyber Hub to take a seamless turn towards Delhi and Udyog Vihar with ease. Both are part of the same project.

The halting of work at this stage could also delay the projects and it could miss its deadline of September 4. “If funds are paid up in the next week or so, we are confident of completing the underpass and the flyover in time, otherwise it will be delayed,” said a representative of the contractor, not authorised to speak to the media.

According to details shared by the NHAI, the GMDA has to pay Rs 14.74 crore as its share of the total cost of the flyover. Ambience Developers and DLF, meanwhile, have to pay Rs 25.737 crore each, which is 25% each of the total cost of the project.

Till date, the NHAI has spent Rs 70 crore on this project, said Sharma.

When asked about the matter, a DLF spokesperson said it was committed to paying its share for the project. “We have always supported authorities in completing our commitments. We are committed to paying our share. We have always worked for improvement of the infrastructure in the city and the 16 lanes Raghvendra Marg expressway is a testament to it,” he added.

A representative of Ambience Developers said that the matter had been delayed due to the pandemic in the last three-four months. “The matter is under consideration of the headquarters but due to closure of offices since March, the issue could not be finalised,” said Vijay Aima, vice president, Ambience Developers.

KC Sharma, General Manager (technical)-cum-project coordinator, GMDA, did not respond despite repeated phone calls and messages.

Gurgaon MLA Sudhir Singla, meanwhile, said that this infrastructure project was crucial for the city and he will take up the issue of funds with higher authorities. “This matter has come to my notice only now. I will take up this issue with GMDA officials and also the state government in Chandigarh. This project should not get delayed,” he said.