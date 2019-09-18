Haryana assembly elections: JJP’s Rohtak rally on Sep 22 to commemorate Ch Devi Lal

gurugram

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Wednesday said it was preparing to make the big-ticket Jan Samman Divas rally, which is scheduled to take place in Rohtak on September 22, historic in scale. With the state assembly elections scheduled for next month, the party hopes to mobilise public support in its favour though the rally being held three days before the 106th birth anniversary of former state chief minister Chaudhary Devi Lal.

“Chaudhary Devi Lal is the party’s father figure. He was one of the tallest leaders of Haryana and like every year, we will be holding a massive rally to commemorate him,” said Baldev Alavalpur, party’s state vice-president and district in-charge of Gurugram.

He said plans were underway to ensure that rally is historic in its scale. “Thousands of party workers from the city are working towards making the rally a success. There is enthusiasm among the cadre as well as commoners, including farmers and youngsters, who identify with the party’s politics,” he said while addressing mediapersons in the city on Wednesday.

Alavalpur reiterated that the JJP would contest on all 90 seats of the assembly and focus on unemployment and farmers’ distress during campaigning.

He also accused the ruling BJP government of making false promises to the people. “Law and order in the city has gone for a toss. We keep hearing about incidents of murder and dacoities every other day. People of the state will vote out this government and elect Dushyant Chautala as their leader,” he said.

The JJP is yet to announce its candidates for the Gurugram assembly seats, but as per insiders, a decision could be taken before the rally. Alavalpur said the party high command was conducting a scrutiny of applications and candidates would be announced soon.

