Haryana Assembly poll: Haryanvi rapper, Delhi leaders among AAP’s star campaigners

The Aam Aadmi Party is banking on factors like caste equations, a local connect, and the popularity of Delhi leaders in its campaign for the assembly election in Haryana on October 21. While the party plans to field Delhi leaders for campaigning in the few urban constituencies in the fray, it has also taken local caste equations, which are expected to play a decisive role in shaping the electoral outcome in the Ahirwal region as well as other parts of the state, into consideration.

RS Rathee, the party’s candidate from Gurugram constituency, said that he was working on a strategy with party cadre, and leaders from Delhi would be invited to canvass. “Delhi and Gurugram are in proximity to each other and the two often face similar concerns. We aim to bring the Delhi model of governance in the city, and Delhi leaders are expected to visit. The schedule of their visits is being worked out,” Rathee said.

While Delhi chief minister and party president Arvind Kejriwal figures at the top of the list of the party’s star campaigners, the extent of his involvement in the campaign is yet to be decided. “He is busy with preparations for Delhi elections, but we expect him to participate in some constituencies. The exact schedule of his campaign should become clear in the next few days,” Sudhir Yadav, party spokesperson, said.

Besides Kejriwal, the list of 20 star candidates released by the party on Friday mentions the names of Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi cabinet minister Gopal Rai, Haryana state president Naveen Jaihind and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta, who has been handling the party’s affairs in the state, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, among others. Kulbir Danoda, a popular Haryanvi rapper and singer, is expected to add local flavour to the campaign and make up for the missing celebrity factor.

Yadav said that the list of star campaigners had been shared with the candidates, and based on their target audience, they could reach out to the campaigner. “We have shared the list of star campaigners with our candidates. Based on the profile of their constituencies, they can reach out to the campaigners and work on the best way of conveying the party’s message together,” he said.

Another leader from the party, who didn’t wish to be named, said that caste was kept in mind while putting the list of star campaigners together.

“Caste arithmetic is crucial in a state like Haryana where villages often have one community in the majority that exercises influence in the area. These caste groups play a crucial role in driving the community vote bank and star campaigners from the same community will get an edge in developing a connection with the voters. If a village has Yadavs in the majority, the candidate can approach a Yadav leader to campaign,” the party member said.

