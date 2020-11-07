e-paper
Home / Gurugram / Haryana government drafts policy for setting up retirement homes

Haryana government drafts policy for setting up retirement homes

gurugram Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 23:59 IST
Abhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl
         

The Haryana government has come out with a draft policy for the development of retirement homes for senior citizens that will ensure the facilities and infrastructure required for the comfortable stay of ageing citizens, who want to live independently. As per officials, the policy was drafted because of the high demand for such projects due to the rising number of nuclear families.

These projects would only cater to those senior citizens who are willing to pay for this service. As per the policy, only eligible senior citizens will be allowed to buy units and the only the owner be allowed to reside there. Such retirement houses can be set up by colonisers after acquiring a valid licence. The sale of such units is possible if the project is registered with Haryana-Real Estate Authority (H-Rera), said DTCP officials.

The minimum and maximum area requirements for such projects would range from 0.5 acre to 10 acres. The maximum ground coverage allowed would be 40 percent while four percent of the area would be reserved for shops. A 12-metre-wide access road would also be required for such projects.

The policy also calls for such projects to have medical facilities on the site and accommodation for attendants and staff. The project should also have an on-site ambulance and tie-up with leading hospitals for healthcare. The site also needs to have basic medical facilities and a geriatric care centre, the policy states. It also needs to have an emergency medical room with oxygen facility. Stairs, lifts, rooms and bathrooms must have fixtures which are compliant with the needs of senior citizens, the policy states.

RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, said that there is a high demand for retirement homes. “The policy will streamline this sector and allow for the development of quality retirement homes in the district and state. Developers with a good record and experience will enter the sector,” said Bhath.

Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first woman elected US vice president
What’s next? US Election verdict isn’t last step
‘Will be a President for all Americans’: Joe Biden after big win against Trump
In Bihar exit polls, it is advantage Grand Alliance and Tejashwi Yadav
PM Modi congratulates US president-elect Joe Biden on ‘spectacular victory’
Trump says Joe Biden ‘rushing to falsely pose’ as US election winner
Bihar exit polls: BJP-JDU on backfoot, RJD-Cong gain ground | What numbers say
