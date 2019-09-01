Haryana Roadways driver duped of Rs 60,000 in ATM fraud

gurugram

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 04:10 IST

A 53-year-old driver, employed with the Haryana Roadways, was allegedly duped of ₹60,000 by two unidentified men, who swapped his ATM card with a fake one and transferred the amount from his account in two different banks last week, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on August 24, when the complainant, Narender Kumar, a resident of Pataudi, had gone to withdraw ₹2,000 from an ATM kiosk outside the Gurugram bus stand. ACP (crime) Shamsher Singh said, “The victim was struggling to complete the transaction, when the two suspects offered

to help him. One of the men swapped it with a duplicate one and handed it over to him. Later, they told him that there was some technical glitch in the system and that he should try later.” Next day, when Kumar checked the SMS alerts, he discovered that ₹60,000 had been transferred from his account.

“The suspects had withdrawn the cash from two different ATMs in Sector 14 and 15, Part-1. We have received the victim’s bank details and the bank has provided us with the CCTV footage of the incident from the ATM kiosk. The money was transferred to the account of one Habibu Rehman Habi through the ATMs,” Singh said. A case was filed under sections 420 and 379 of the IPC .

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 04:10 IST