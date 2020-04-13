Haryana to be divided in zones to restart industrial activities in a phased manner

gurugram

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 14:16 IST

To restart industrial activities amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, which is likely to be extended till April 30, the state government has divided the districts into three colour-coded zones — red, orange and green. This colour coding is based on the number of Covid-19 positive reported from the districts.

While Gurugram, Palwal, Nuh and Faridabad have been placed in the red zone for having the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases, the remaining 18 districts will be placed in orange and green zones. Economic activities in each of these zones will start in a phased manner with a longer period of restriction for the red zone.

On Gurugram being declared as the red zone, Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner said, “We will continue with the district containment plan. There is no relaxation in vehicular or public movement across the city. The epicentre of containment zones will remain sealed while we are ensuring the supply of groceries and essential services to these zones. We are also coordinating with the industries, which can help in accelerating the supply of essential services.”

On Saturday, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference, after which he hinted at the extension of the lockdown for next two weeks, i.e till April 30. He said the formal announcement will be made by the PM in a day or two.

Khattar added that there has been a steady increase in the number of Covid-19 positive cases, while economic activities have come to a standstill due to the lockdown. “It would be difficult to continue like this for long as it is not in favour of the state or the country. As such, economic activities will start in a phased manner ensuring that social distancing is followed. For this, the state will be divided into three parts – red, orange and green zones. Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal and Nuh will be in the red zone, while the orange zone will cover those districts where people have been put under quarantine with a fewer number of cases. The green zone will only consist of those districts which do not have any Covid-19 positive patients,” said Khattar.

Currently, most of the districts in Haryana have two to five Covid-19 positive patients undergoing treatment. It includes Bhiwani, Charki Dadri, Fatehabad, Hisar, Sonepat, Kaithal among others. Gurugram, however, has reported 32 cases till now, of which 14 have been discharged while remaining are undergoing treatment. Likewise, Nuh has reached a tally of 45 active cases, Palwal 28 and Faridabad 26.

Senior state officials said the detailed report on each of these zones will be prepared by Monday.

The state government will also form a screening committee to authorise industries or companies for operations based on social distancing plans submitted by them. “In the situation of a lockdown, organisations and companies will have to prepare plans for the social distancing of their workers, their sanitization and accommodation facilities. Based on their social distancing preparedness, they will get approval for running the operations,” said the CM, while addressing the citizens.

Khattar said that builders can also submit their plans along with an affidavit on maintaining social distancing among workers. “Even after getting the pass, wearing masks will be mandatory. There are presently more than 15,000 labourers in Haryana from other states. They are at relief camps. Details are being collected from them so that they can work in the nearby villages while public movement will be restricted to prevent the disease from spreading,” he said.

According to Khattar, Haryana is still in stage-2 (local transmission) of the spread of the disease and steps are being taken to prevent stage-3 or community transmission of the disease.