HC orders stay on all HSVP auctions

gurugram

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 23:07 IST

In a major setback to the monetization efforts of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), the Punjab and Haryana high court has ordered a stay on sale and e-auction of property sites, after an applicant approached the court and submitted that applications of several allottees were pending, while the authority was selling plots regularly.

A bench of Punjab and Haryana high court, hearing a petition on November 3, directed the HSVP not to take up auction of any site, until they dispose of all the applications that have been pending for years, for allotment of plots at alternate sites due to issues with original allotment.

The court, in its directions, observed that the order was passed to ensure that the officials of HSVP do not dispose of all the available sites and thereafter, give an excuse to the petitioner herein and other similarly placed persons, that all the sites are already allotted and therefore, there is no site available for allotment in their favour.

Vivek Kalia, estate officer, Gurugram confirmed the development and said that they have put on hold all auctions that were planned. “The high court has put a hold on auctions till further orders,” he said.