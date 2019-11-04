Head-on collision of trucks on Basai Flyover kills one

gurugram

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 00:07 IST

A 27-year-old truck driver was killed after another truck allegedly rammed into his vehicle on Basai flyover on Sunday morning. The police said the suspected truck driver and his helper escaped from the spot after the collision.

The victim, identified as Ahmed Ansari, a native of Gopalganj district in Bihar, succumbed to injuries on the spot, said the police. Due to the impact of the collision, the front portion of the trucks was mangled and at least two tyres came off. The police said an earthmover was brought in to separate the two trucks and remove their mangled remains.

Traffic police officials said due to the collision, the area witnessed traffic congestion lasting for over an hour till around 10am.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8.30am when Ansari was on his way to Farrukhnagar from Chandu Budhera to pick up a consignment. His colleague, Yogesh Kumar, was following him in a vehicle behind him.

Ashok Kumar, sub-inspector (SI), Sector 9 A police station said that when Ansari had reached the Basai flyover, a truck carrying gas cylinders that was coming from the opposite side, rammed into his truck head-on.

“Ansari fell on the road and died on the spot. The suspected truck driver and his helper abandoned the truck with the gas cylinders and escaped. There was no leakage of gas from the cylinders, which have been kept in a warehouse for safety,” said SI Kumar.

The police said a commuter reported the incident to the police control room(PCR), following which a team stationed at Basai Chowk reached the spot.

The police said a case had been registered on the statement of Yogesh Kumar against the suspected truck driver. The victim’s body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem examination.

“We are trying to trace the owner with the help of regional transport authority officials. The truck had a Haryana registration number,” said SI Kumar.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (death by negligence) of Sector 9 A police station on Sunday.