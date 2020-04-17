History sheeter shot dead in suspected case of gang rivalry

gurugram

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 22:29 IST

A 28-year-old history sheeter, who had at least 10 criminal cases registered against him, was allegedly shot dead in Sector 9 on Thursday night. The police suspect it to be a case of gang rivalry.

The victim, identified as Rahul Singh, was a resident of Feroz Gandhi Colony in Sector 9. The police said his three acquaintances went to his house on a scooter and a motorcycle around 10.30pm and took him near a private school, over 2.5 kilometres from his house, to discuss something.

After an argument, he was shot dead allegedly by the three men, the police said, adding that preliminary probe suggested that he sustained eight bullet wounds in chest and abdomen.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said that the victim’s brother alleged that his brother had a fight with three men several months ago and he was murdered by them over enmity related to the earlier dispute.

“The three suspects have been identified and police are conducting raids to arrest them,” said Boken.

The police said the victim had a criminal record and at least ten cases, including murder, attempt-to-murder, illegal possession of weapons and assault, were registered against him in the city.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that probe suggested that the murder was a consequence of a gang rivalry. “The victim was recently released on bail and was a history sheeter of New Colony police station,” said Sangwan.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that the victim was accused of murdering a gangster, Nitu Gehlot, several years ago which had triggered an alleged gang war and the attack could be linked to the case.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 302 (punishment for murder), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Sector 9A police station on Friday.