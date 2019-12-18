e-paper
Home / Gurugram / HSVP seals three liquor vends for non-payment of rent

HSVP seals three liquor vends for non-payment of rent

gurugram Updated: Dec 18, 2019 21:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Taking action against liquor contractors who failed to pay rent despite notices by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikarn (HSVP), the authority on Wednesday, sealed three liquor vends in Sectors 47, 54 and 52/53. Each of these liquor vends owes over ₹50 lakh in rent to the HSVP.

As per the authority, 43 liquor vends and permit rooms (ahatas) owed HSVP over ₹10 crore in rent and notices for payment were issued to contractors in the first week of December.

As per the HSVP guidelines for giving space to open a liquor vend, an advance payment of 12 months’ rent is required to be deposited along with refundable security. This has not happened, official sources said.

“We were forced to take action as a number of vends had not made payments. But majority contractors have paid their dues after we issued notices. However, some of them are still holding back payments so we decided to seal these sites. Today, we sealed three vends and further action would be taken if dues are not paid,” HSVP sub-divisional officer Hari Singh Jakhar said.

It may be noted that the HSVP has become more stringent with contractors and leesees, who have taken its properties or land on rent after a report by Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) rapped the authority for failing to get rent and other dues from private operators.

Meanwhile, HSVP officials removed hutments from Sector 31 market in an anti-encroachment drive.

Jakhar said that workers, engaged in repair work by a neighbouring housing society, had set up around 20 illegal hutments in the market area. “These hutments were illegal and thus removed,” he said.

