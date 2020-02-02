Hygiene goes down the toilet in Haryana’s colleges, higher education department seeks report

gurugram

The state higher education department has sought a cleanliness report of washrooms from all colleges in the state by Monday. Lack of cleanliness and upkeep in washrooms has become a cause of concern, with several students complaining about it in the past year. In a letter addressed to all colleges and women colleges across the state on Friday, the department has asked for information, such as the number of washrooms for male, female and disabled students, and teachers, and the status report of all the washrooms.

Hindustan Times visited the colleges in the city on Saturday and found that most of them were in dire need of repair. Unclean washrooms without cisterns, taps, broken washbasins, and damaged doors were a common sight. Further, water on the floors and seepage on the walls was found. In several places, staff toilets were found to be locked.

Pooja Khullar, principal, Dronacharya Government College, said that washrooms in the college were not in good shape and the college administration had lodged multiple complaints with the PWD department. “The PWD doesn’t cooperate with us. We have lodged multiple complaints, to no avail. Our staff was forced to lock the washrooms in the library area since the sewage connection was faulty. We have been pleading for repairs, but so far nothing has happened,” Khullar said.

She added that due to the paucity of functional washrooms for the male staff, the college had to create alternative arrangements in the commerce block. “Even for the smallest repairs, we need to approach the PWD. At our level, we do whatever little repairs we can, but in the capacity of a principal, I can only withdraw an amount of ₹500, which is not sufficient,” Khullar said. She added that the college had sought funds for repairs.

However, Rajeev Yadav, superintendent, PWD, said that while the maintenance of washroom facilities was the body’s responsibility, hygiene and cleanliness had to be taken care of by the college itself. “We do annual repairs for the colleges. Our staff takes care of maintenance issues if any complaint is filed,” Yadav said.

Deepakshi Antil, a 20-year-old student of the Government Girls College in Sector 14, said that college washrooms were in a deplorable state and most students avoided using them except in cases of emergency. “One can’t enter the washrooms due to the stench. They are always dirty, and when we raise complaints, we are told that a sweeper cannot be positioned for work 24*7. One doesn’t find clean washrooms even early in the morning. Lack of water supply is also a concern,” Antil said.

She said the students have raised the issue of poor sanitation in washrooms around two weeks ago but were told that the college did not have the funds required for creating new ones. Vijay Adlakha, the principal of the college, could not be reached for comment.

Satyamanyu Yadav, principal of Government College in Sector 9, said that were certain issues with the washrooms and the college had already written to the PWD for a budget estimate. “We don’t have major issues and are waiting for a grant to carry out repairs. Sometimes, there is no water inside the washrooms and hence we are also seeking the construction of a new washroom for men,” he said.