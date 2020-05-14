Industry owners asked to fill up questionnaire regarding Covid-19 guidelines

gurugram

Updated: May 14, 2020 23:46 IST

The Haryana government is sending a 17-point questionnaire to the city-based industry owners to understand the status of operations and whether they are following the norms laid down by the ministry of home affairs(MHA) amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak. The owners have to fill up the questionnaire and submit it to the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) within two days of receiving it.

A team of three officials has been visiting the industrial units daily since Tuesday to get the questions answered. “Our team asks company to fill up the questionnaire in their presence and complete the formality instantly. If the company opts to submit it on the next day, our team hands them over the questionnaire. Our team has to cover the entire industrial zone in two days. The team has visited over 2,000 industrial units and we have received affidavits from 50 companies so far,” said Sunil Paliwal, estate manager, HSIIDC.

The questionnaire includes points of concerns mentioned in the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the industry and commerce department, Haryana, released on April 19 for the resumption of industrial and commercial units.Information regarding mandatory installation of CCTV cameras, wearing of masks, daily sanitisation, on-floor marking of social distancing, number of employees who have joined the duty, number of employees for whom approval has been taken, the travelling details of the employees, thermal screening, use of tobacco products such as guthka etc, medical insurance details of the employees make up the questionnaire.

“Our objective is to create a data bank of industrial units. The affidavit we are collecting from the industry owners will help us to assess the exact operational status of every industrial unit in the aftermath of the resumption order by the government,” said Paliwal.

The Haryana government is also trying to figure out current condition of industries that have been badly hit by the lockdown.“We will be able to know how many employees/workers joined duties in their respective units. This will help us to assess the exact number of working employees and the absentees,” said Paliwal.

There are around 10,000 industrial units in the district, engaging 12 lakh employees.

Deepak Main, a Sector 37-based industry owner, said, “We welcome the initiative and are fully cooperating. Most of the industries have been granted permission by the government but labour shortage is a big problem. We are following Covid-19 guidelines. However, there is one thing that is missing in the questionnaire. The government should also ask us about the loss we had to face during the lockdown and plan relief accordingly.”

This exercise of handing out a questionnaire to industry owners is a part of the mandatory inspection that is supposed to be carried out by the local authorities. The SOP of the industry and commerce department, Haryana government, states that the industrial units will be inspected by a team of government officials within five days of resumption of operations. The objective is to keep an eye on the employees and employers so as to ensure that the MHA guidelines are being followed.