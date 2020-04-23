Insurance cover for mediapersons, government employees working in containment zones

gurugram

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 23:15 IST

The Haryana government on Thursday announced that all mediapersons, both accredited or recognised by the local press and information departments, shall be provided with a life insurance cover of

₹10 lakh against Covid-19 valid up to June 30, 2020.

All government employees working in containment zones, including accredited social health activists (ASHAs), Anganwadi workers, police personnel and sanitation workers will also be provided a life insurance cover of ₹10 lakh till June 30.

These measures were announced by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday, who also clarified that the benefit of life insurance cover of₹50 lakh against Covid-19 announced by the Government of India will be given to all doctors, nurses and group C and group D employees posted in Covid isolation wards, ICUs and operation theatres across the state.

Khattar also extended of the deferment of payment of all outstanding dues from March 15 till May 15, 2020, towards all departments, boards, corporations and authorities. He also announced a 50% waiver of interest on all such dues and waiver of rent on buildings and shops belonging to government, panchayati raj institutions and urban local bodies(ULBs) during this period.

All startups working in the Startup Incubator Centre being run by the information technology department would not be charged rent from March 15 to May 15, 2020, he said.

Similarly, commercial vehicles such as auto-rickshaw, motor cab, maxi cab, bus, and truck will be been given proportionate waiver of motor vehicle tax for the period from March 15 to May 15, 2020. He said that in all contracts of all government departments, this period will be considered as frozen or zero-period and the timelines for all buildings, projects or equipment supply not related to Covid-19 will be extended till May 15, 2020 without any penalty.

The government also announced a 25% waiver of fixed charges for consumers of industrial and commercial electricity. Now, it has been decided that a 25% discount will also be given to those consumers whose monthly fix charge is more than ₹40,000. The remaining 75% amount of fixed charge will be taken in six equal instalments from July to December 2020. This benefit will be given only to those whose consumption is less than 50% of the average of January and February month.

The CM also said that all registered farmers, arhtiyas, labourers and employees whether regular, part-time or contractual of all procurement agencies engaged in the agricultural procurement process in mandis(markets) will also get the benefit of insurance cover of ₹10 lakh till June 30, 2020.