Jail inmate tries to kill self after testing positive for Covid-19

gurugram Updated: Jul 24, 2020 23:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 27-year-old jail inmate, who was arrested in a cheating case, allegedly attempted to take his life after he tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Thursday at the Civil Hospital. The police said he was rushed to PGIMS Rohtak, where his condition is said to be stable.

According to the police, the inmate, who was arrested and booked under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 14 police station recently, was lodged in Bhondsi Jail. On Wednesday, he experienced fever and after a check-up in jail, he was taken to Sector 10 Civil Hospital, where he was admitted for treatment.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “His samples were taken and on Thursday evening, he was informed that he had tested positive for Covid-19. He was admitted in the prisoner ward at the time. After hearing the results of the tests, he panicked and tried to kill himself but the police officials deputed outside rescued him. He was taken to PGIMS in Rohtak, where his condition is stable.”

The police said the inmate will be booked under Section of 309 (attempt to commit suicide) of Indian Penal Code at Sector 10 A police station.

