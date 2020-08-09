e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Khattar, Gangwar inaugurate plasma bank at ESIC medical college in Faridabad

Khattar, Gangwar inaugurate plasma bank at ESIC medical college in Faridabad

Khattar and Gangwar inaugurated the plasma bank through video conferencing from Haryana Bhavan in New Delhi.

gurugram Updated: Aug 09, 2020 12:19 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Chandigarh
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (Manoj Dhaka/Hindustan Times)
         

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Friday inaugurated a plasma bank at ESIC Medical College and Hospital in Faridabad, according to an official statement.

Plasma banks have also been set up at Rohtak, Gurgaon and Panchkula districts.

The human trial of anti-Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin is also underway at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences in Rohtak.

Khattar and Gangwar inaugurated the plasma bank through video conferencing from Haryana Bhavan in New Delhi.

Both of them urged people who have recovered from Covid-19 to donate plasma to critically ill patients.

Khattar said so far, 350 people in Haryana have donated their plasma.

An online portal for plasma donation has also been started by the Haryana government, he said.

The chief minister said 20,000 tests are being conducted on a daily basis in the state. So far, nearly seven lakh tests have been done.

“ESIC hospitals have done commendable work in treating Covid-19 infected patients,” he said.

Gangwar lauded the arrangements made by the state government for treating coronavirus patients.

tags
top news
IAF night flies Chinook over DBO as PLA ramps up troops in occupied Aksai Chin
IAF night flies Chinook over DBO as PLA ramps up troops in occupied Aksai Chin
From big guns to missiles, India bans import of 101 defence items to boost self reliance
From big guns to missiles, India bans import of 101 defence items to boost self reliance
LIVE: BJP’s Manoj Tiwari deletes Amit Shah Covid-19 test report tweet; MHA says no fresh test conducted yet
LIVE: BJP’s Manoj Tiwari deletes Amit Shah Covid-19 test report tweet; MHA says no fresh test conducted yet
In big boost to farmers, PM Modi launches Rs 1 lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund
In big boost to farmers, PM Modi launches Rs 1 lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund
‘High sounding jargon’: Chidambaram on Rajnath Singh’s announcement
‘High sounding jargon’: Chidambaram on Rajnath Singh’s announcement
‘Conspiracy against Maharashtra’: Sanjay Raut on Sushant Singh Rajput case going to CBI
‘Conspiracy against Maharashtra’: Sanjay Raut on Sushant Singh Rajput case going to CBI
Expert who investigated Mangaluru accident lists reasons for Kozhikode plane crash
Expert who investigated Mangaluru accident lists reasons for Kozhikode plane crash
Kozhikode crash: AI Express employees pay tribute to fallen co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar
Kozhikode crash: AI Express employees pay tribute to fallen co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In