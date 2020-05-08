e-paper
May 08, 2020-Friday
Landline users can now avail of services of Aarogya Setu app

Landline users can now avail of services of Aarogya Setu app

gurugram Updated: May 08, 2020 23:16 IST
Citizens using only landlines and feature phones will be able to avail of the facilities under the Centre’s Aarogya Setu app, the district administration said in a statement on Friday. While the Aarogya Setu app was previously available only to iOS and Android-enabled smartphones, its Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) version was rolled out by the Centre on Thursday and will be implemented nationwide at a district-level.

Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, said in a statement, “People who wish to avail of the benefits of the Aarogya Setu app can dial the toll-free number, 1921. Your call will be cut and will be followed by a callback to the same number. A series of health-related questions that are asked on the app will be asked over the phone, and the answers of the respondent will be recorded. Based on their answers, they will receive an SMS regarding their health status, as well as future health updates and follow-ups.”

Feature phone and landline users who choose to avail of the IVRS version of Aarogya Setu will also be eligible to utilise services on the Aarogya Setu Mitr portal, which provides free consultancy from doctors on Covid-19 -related health queries, in addition to ancillary services, such as the home collection of samples for diagnostics and delivery of medicines. The service is already integrated in the Aarogya Setu app for smartphone users and will allow IVRS users to do the same.

