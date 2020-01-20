Light rain likely by noon Tuesday, Gurugram may enjoy ‘moderate’ air all week

gurugram

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 20:48 IST

The city reported its third consecutive day of ‘moderate’ air quality on Monday, with the weather department suggesting at last two more days of clean air, despite the wind speed slowing down. Light rain is expected by noon Tuesday, with minimal mercury fluctuation forecast. The cloud cover and high humidity are likely to ensure the weather stays foggy in the early morning hours till middle of this week.

An increase in wind speed, which touched 12 kmph on Monday, blowing predominantly from the west of the National Capital Region (NCR) lowered city’s air pollution level to 138 (‘moderate’) on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CBCB) air quality index (AQI) bulletin, some 40 points lower than Sunday’s, when city recorded an AQI of 175.

Owing to the wind direction, Manesar recorded ‘satisfactory’ air on Monday with an AQI of 91, down from Sunday’s reading of 131.

The daily average concentration of finer particulate matter, with diameter less than 2.5 micrometres (PM2.5), was 106.85ug/m3, as per the HSPCB’s official air quality monitor at Vikas Sadan.

Even though the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the wind speed is likely to reduce to around 8kmph on Tuesday, the phenomenon is unlikely to affect city’s air quality much.

However, since Gurugram is positioned favourably in the direction of westerly winds, it is expected to have ‘moderate’ air quality for at least three more days, with a predicted AQI value between 142 and 165, as per CPCB forecasts.

As per the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, “air quality in NCR is likely to remain in lower end of very poor category on 21.01.2020. The air quality is likely to improve but remain in poor category on 22.01.2020.”

WEATHER

As per a SAFAR forecast, “moderate fog in the morning and possibility of drizzle towards evening” is likely on Tuesday, following which wind speeds are expected to pick up on Wednesday, to about 15kmph. “This might cause air quality in Gurugram to improve further before the week is up,” said a senior scientist at the CPCB’s air quality lab in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature on Monday fell by 2°Celsius to 17°Celsius, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature, meanwhile, rose by one degree to touch 8°Celsius. The minimum temperature is expected to rise to 10°Celsius on Tuesday, while the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 18°Celsius.

Dense fog was reported in the morning, with visibility at the IMD’s Palam observatory dropping to 150 metres at 5.30am. By 8.30am, the visibility had improved to 500 metres.

Light rain has also been predicted for Tuesday. “Light rain or drizzle towards the afternoon or evening can take place due to a Western Disturbance,” an IMD official said.

As per IMD’s weekly forecast, cloudy skies with fog in the morning can be expected over the next two days.