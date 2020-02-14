Litigation over five of 32 acres for shifting Kherki Daula toll holds up process

gurugram

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 19:43 IST

Shifting the Kherki Daula toll plaza may be delayed as five acres earmarked for the purpose are still under litigation, said officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

Despite the Punjab and Haryana high court releasing 49 acres from litigation, to facilitate their transfer for the development of infrastructure projects, 11 acres continue to be stuck in litigation. GMDA officials said that five of the 11 acres are earmarked to be transferred to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for shifting the toll plaza, while the rest would be transferred to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for setting up a Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

Of the 49 acres, 32 acres are designated for the toll plaza while the rest have been slotted for other developmental works.

V S Kundu, chief executive officer of the GMDA, said, “There are litigations going on with the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) in Panchgaon. There are four litigations and two patches are right in the middle of the land that has been released. The HSIIDC has moved for a legal opinion on how to get those four litigations cleared.”

Kundu said that a committee has to be formed by the state government to take the opinion of the landowners and then take a decision on the area under litigation. “We are hopeful that the litigation issue will be cleared in another two to four months. The NHAI needs 32 acres to construct a new toll plaza,” said Kundu.

The GMDA will be offering around 29 acres — free from litigation — to the NHAI in the near future. GMDA officials are hopeful that the litigation over the remaining area will be cleared soon.

HSIIDC officials said that they are ready to transfer the land to GMDA, but the authority wants to take possession only when it is clear of all legal hurdles.

Subhash Vats, assistant general manager, HSIIDC, said, “Five acres of the land, where the toll plaza is going to be constructed, are still under litigation.”

NHAI officials said they will seek an opinion from its independent consultant, with regard to the transfer of the land and plan to build a toll plaza with 28 lanes, instead of 36 lanes. The NHAI had originally sought 40 acres from the state government, but due to legal issues, it has been asked to complete the project on 32 acres.

Ashok Sharma, project director, NHAI, Gurugram, said, “On this land, instead of 36 lanes, 28 can be accommodated.”

Meanwhile, the RRTS station at Panchgaon will require around 8.49 acres, with NCRTC officials saying they have requested the GMDA to provide 7.75 acres to set up a station and 0.74 acres for a power substation.

Sudhir Kumar Sharma, chief public relations officer, NCRTC, said, “We will be taking around eight acres at Panchgaon for the RRTS project.”