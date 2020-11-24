e-paper
Home / Gurugram / Man arrested for raping minor girl in New Colony

Man arrested for raping minor girl in New Colony

gurugram Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 14-year-old girl, a student of class 8, was allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted by her neighbour in the New Colony area and was threatened for her life over the last one-and-half month, said the police.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday and was sent to a 14-day judicial custody, said the police.

The police said they received a complaint from the minor’s elder sister, following which a case was registered at New Colony Police Station under Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of POCSO Act and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The victim’s, sister in her complaint, mentioned that a man, who lives in the same neighbourhood, had been sexually assaulting her sister. “The man regularly visited our house and we never objected as he was our neighbour. On November 6, he first raped my sister when she was alone at home and threatened her to remain silent. Since then, he has been exploiting my sister,” she said in her complaint.

The police said the behaviour of the minor girl changed over the month and she became quieter. On being asked by her sister, the victim shared ordeal. “The man had threatened the girl to kill her family members if she shared anything with anyone,” said Pankhuri Yadav, assistant commissioner of police.

In another case, a 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a person whom she met via social media. On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered at Sector 40 police station.

According to police, the woman met the person through social media in January and became friends. They started talking to each other and exchanged mobile numbers. In February, the woman met the man, a resident of Bilaspur village in Gurugram, at a hotel in Sector 40. They met again on a few occasions and he allegedly raped her on the pretext of marriage.

After a few months, the accused allegedly stopped taking her calls and abused her. The woman filed a case at Sector 40 police station and the case was registered on Monday. “A case has been registered and the police are investigating it. No arrest has been made till now,” said Yadav.

