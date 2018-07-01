Man behind attack on HR head in Gurugram held

Delhi Police have arrested a 30-year old man, who was wanted for the attempted murder of a human resources (HR) manager at a Japanese manufacturing firm in Manesar.

The accused, who used to work as a bouncer at a Gurugram club, was arrested by the police from southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji on Friday night when he was planning to escape to Nepal. A pistol and a revolver were recovered from the accused. The police have identified the accused as Krishan Kumar, who they say was running a transport business. Deputy commissioner of police (southeast), Chinmoy Biswal said that in May this year, Kumar’s nephew Joginder Singh had told him that the HR head of Mitsuba Sica, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, had dismissed him from service.

“Singh then roped in one of his friends, Dayachand Master. Together they planned to teach Dinesh Kumar Sharma a lesson and hatched a conspiracy to kill him. For this, Master arranged a pistol for Krishan, who along with one of his associates, Surender, fired two rounds at Sharma near GITM college in Gurugram on June 7. The HR manager, however, escaped with minor injuries,” Biswal said.

The DCP said, Master, Joginder Singh and other associates had already been arrested in the case by Haryana police, while Krishan was absconding. “He was planning to flee to Nepal with the help of an agent and was arrested when he came to meet him in Kalkaji on Friday. Receiving a tip off, a raid was conducted and Kumar was arrested,” the officer said. Gurugram police had earlier found in its probe that Mitsuba Sica had on June 12 received a threat letter by post, which said that another employee would be in ‘trouble’ if Sharma was not terminated from the firm.

The letter, addressed to the ‘plant head’ of the firm, stated, “Another Sharma is also on target. I can’t disclose what the (cause of) enmity between the Sharmas and me is (sic).” The letter gave a ‘15-day ultimatum’ to meet the demand.