Man booked for stalking woman, using foul language

gurugram

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 19:39 IST

The police on Thursday booked a man for allegedly stalking a 32-year-old woman and using inappropriate language with her. The police said the suspect is yet to be arrested.

According to the police, the woman, who works with a private company in Sector 43, alleged that the man, claiming to be an employee of a private bank, contacted her and told her that one of her relatives had applied for a bank loan, and listed her as a guarantor.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that the woman told him that she was not aware of such an activity and told him to stop calling her. “She alleged that despite her disapproval, he kept calling her phone and sending messages, containing inappropriate and abusive language, on WhatsApp,” the police official said. On Thursday, the woman filed a police complaint at the women’s police station in Sector 5.

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 354-D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the women’s police station in Sector 51.

In another case, a woman in Palam Vihar alleged that her former live-in partner was sexually harassing her and pressuring her to maintain a relationship with him.

In the police complaint, the woman alleged that they had parted ways after he refused to marry her. A police official, privy to the investigation, on the condition of anonymity, said that a couple of months ago, the suspect married another woman.

“In the past few days, he moved to the city for a job and started threatening the woman to maintain physical relations with him and is also harassing her,” the police official said, adding that the suspect was yet to be arrested.

A case was registered against him under Section 354 A (sexual harassment) and other relevant sections of the IPC at Palam Vihar police station.