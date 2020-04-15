Man booked for tearing ‘do not visit’ tag pasted by MCG outside his house

gurugram

Apr 15, 2020

A New Colony resident was booked on Tuesday for allegedly tearing the ‘do not visit home’ tag pasted by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) outside his house at Ram Nagar. The police said the man and his family were recently quarantined in the house after one of the family members was suspected to have the Sars-Cov-2.

According to the police, the family was asked to remain quarantined inside their home from April 7 to April 21. The authorities took step after one of the family members had recently visited a private hospital in Gurugram where a Covid-19 patient was being treated. The man and his family members were quarantined as a precautionary measure.

In the police complaint, Rajesh Kumar, head constable (HC), alleged that on Tuesday he received a tip-off that the man had allegedly torn the tag put up by the authorities outside his house. “When I reached the spot, I saw that the tag was torn and some pieces of it were still stuck to the wall. I clicked a picture of the tag and sent it to the officials and concerned authorities,” he added.

The police said that when officials questioned the family members, they were informed that the man had gone somewhere after the incident and was not at home.

A police officer privy to the investigation said, “The man is yet to be arrested. We are investigating the matter.”

A case was registered under sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 51 (b) of the Disaster Management Act at New Colony police station on Tuesday.

In another incident, a Gurugram-based businessman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly spreading rumours on Coronavirus on social media at Om Nagar in Sector 11. The police said that he had allegedly recorded a video of a man, purportedly suffering from a mental illness, and posted it online, claiming that he was a Covid-19 patient.

According to the police, the arrested man was identified as one Anup Singh, a resident of Om Nagar. He was arrested from his house.

According to the police, on Tuesday, officials received information that a man, purportedly suffering from a mental illness, had reached the area from Jaipur. The residents then called for an ambulance and the man was taken to a shelter home in Gurugram. Meanwhile, Singh allegedly recorded the whole incident on his mobile phone and posted it online, claiming that a “Coronavirus patient in his area was taken to a hospital”.

Balraj, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Shivaji Nagar police station, said: “The man who was taken to the shelter home was not a Covid-19 patient. He was suffering from a mental illness. We arrested Singh immediately when we got to know about the rumour.”

In a similar incident, an unidentified man was booked for spreading rumours by sending text messages on an instant messaging application in Aliyar village, IMT Manesar, on Tuesday. The police said the suspect allegedly wrote that he and his friends would get together and stage a protest in the village amid the lockdown as he was not being allowed to return to his hometown. The police said that the man is yet to be identified and arrested.