Man held for raping daughter at knifepoint

gurugram

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 18:52 IST

The police on Wednesday arrested a man, from Shivaji Nagar, for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter. The police said that the accused had raped her on multiple occasions in the past fortnight, often at knifepoint and under the influence of narcotics substances.

According to the police, the incident was reported on Tuesday evening after the girl shared her ordeal with her mother. Her mother approached the police and lodged a complaint against her husband.

The police said that the girl alleged that her father used to sexually assault her when her mother was at work. She said that he used to fight with his wife and insist that his daughter sleep next to him.

In the police complaint, the girl’s mother said, “My daughter told me that he had raped her several times at knifepoint and threatened to kill her if she refused. She said that he used to consume marijuana (ganja) and then rape her after placing a knife against her neck. She had requested him to stop several times but he threatened her.”

The police said the girl had kept to herself for the past fortnight due to repeated threats and told her mother only on Tuesday. A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that the accused man, a rickshaw puller, did not allow his daughter to leave the house.

“The girl had dropped out of school. He threatened her that if she told anyone, he would injure her younger brother with a knife,” the police official said.

The police said that the girl’s statement was recorded before a magistrate and her medical examination was conducted on Wednesday.

A case was registered against him under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Shivaji Nagar police station on Tuesday.