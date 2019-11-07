Man kidnaps teen from WB, brings her to Gurugram, rapes her for 10 days in captivity

gurugram

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:26 IST

A 25-year-old man was booked on Thursday for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl from West Bengal over a period of 10 days in the city, the police said. The man allegedly fled from the spot when the police rescued the girl on Wednesday night and was still at large on Thursday evening.

In her complaint, the victim’s mother said the suspect lived in their neighbourhood in West Bengal and visited them often. She alleged that her daughter was kidnapped when she and her husband had left for work in the morning. When they returned in the evening, they found their daughter was missing, the police said, adding that the couple’s neighbours reportedly informed them that the victim was last seen with the suspect, carrying a bag. Later, they were informed by the victim’s friend that the suspect lured the girl on the pretext of getting her a job as a domestic help and brought her to Gurugram in the last week of October.

A missing complaint was registered at the relevant police station in West Bengal on October 27, the police said. The mother of the victim, who was informed about the girl’s whereabouts by one of her relatives in the city, had reached here on Wednesday night and had informed the police, the police. According to the police, the girl was kept in a rented room in Sector 56 and forced to work in a house in a condominium.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Preet Pal Sangwan said the mother called the Gurugram police control room late Wednesday night stating that her daughter had been kidnapped from West Bengal and brought to Sector 56 and was allegedly being raped by her captor. “A team of Sector 56 police station reached the spot along with the mother and took the girl to the child welfare committee. After recording her statement, the victim was sent to a child care institute,” he said. The suspect had allegedly threatened her with dire consequences when she tried to escape.

Sangwan said a case of kidnapping was already registered in West Bengal and they have informed their counterparts regarding the incident. Police said they are conducting an investigation and based on the statement of the family and victim, relevant sections will be added in the FIR.