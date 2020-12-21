Man robbed of his car at gunpoint in Sector 102

gurugram

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 23:17 IST

Two unidentified men allegedly robbed a 34-year-old businessman of his car at gunpoint in Sector 102 after driving him around for over an hour on Sunday night. The police said the suspects approached the victim while he was standing outside his car and getting some construction material loaded on a truck.

The police said the suspects took victim at the gunpoint and snatched his car keys. When he tried to raise an alarm they threatened to kill him. They drove the car towards Dwarka, said the police.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8.30pm when the victim, a resident of Rohtak, was getting portable cabins loaded on a truck. He was standing nearly 100 metres away from the truck near his Creta SUV when two unidentified men came towards him after crossing the road.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, said that two of the suspects alighted from their car and walked up to the victim’s car. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim and asked him to hand over the keys. “When he objected, one of them pulled out a pistol and threatened him. One of the suspects then got behind the wheel of his car and drove towards Dwarka Expressway. The other suspect, who had parked car on the other side of the road, followed the victim’s car,” he said.

Navin Kumar, the victim, called police control room and informed them about the incident. A team from Rajindra Park police station reached the spot and conducted investigation.

The police said they are checking the footage from CCTV cameras in the area to identify the suspects.

A case was registered under sections 392 (robbery), 379 B (punishment for snatching) , 34 (common intention ) of Indian Penal Code(IPC) and section 25/54/59 of The Arms Act at Rajindra Park police station on Monday, said the police.