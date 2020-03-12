Man shot at after scuffle during Holi celebration in Ullahawas

gurugram

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 21:33 IST

A 40-year-old man was shot at by his friends after an alleged scuffle during a Holi celebration in Ullahawas village in Sector 61 on Tuesday. The police said the victim sustained a head injury and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, where his condition is said to be critical.

According to the police, the victim, identified by his first name as Dharmender, a tractor driver, had gone to Ullahawas at 10am to celebrate Holi with friends.

The victim’s brother, Praveen, said that around 5.30 pm on Tuesday, he received information that his brother had been admitted to a hospital. In the police complaint, Praveen alleged that when he reached the hospital, his brother’s friends “concocted” a story that his brother fell and injured himself while they were dancing in an inebriated state.

“I met four men who told me that my brother fell and a brick hit him on the head. They claimed that they brought him to the hospital. When I consulted the doctor, he told me that a bullet had hit my brother on the head and he required surgery. After meeting the doctor, I could not find my brother’s friends at the hospital,” said Praveen in the FIR.

The police said the victim’s brother alleged that his brother was shot at by his friends after a scuffle.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that the statement of the victim is yet to be recorded. “It is not certain if personal enmity led to the accident or was the shooting a consequence of an accident,” the police official said, adding that details would emerge once the victim is declared fit for a statement.

The police said the victim’s friends, who brought him to the hospital, are at large. A case was registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt-to-murder), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of The Arms Act at the Sector 65 police station on Wednesday, said the police.