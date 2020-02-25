MCG demolishes 20 illegal structures, seals 12 around Sector 14 IAF ammunition depot

gurugram

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 00:20 IST

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) demolished 22 and sealed 14 illegal structures in two separate drives on Monday.

In the first drive, the MCG demolished 20 and sealed 12 illegal structures in the 900-metre restricted area around the Indian Air Force (IAF) ammunition depot in Sector 14 in the presence of more than 100 policemen.

As per officials, the drive was carried out in three localities within the 900-metre radius. Om Vihar, Satguru Farm, and Dharam colony.

“The MCG received information that an illegal colony was being developed in Om Vihar, and there were also reports of illegal constructions being carried out in Satguru Farms and Dharam Colony. Accordingly, action was taken against them. The Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) has banned all new construction in the 900-metre restricted area. To make the public aware about the HC direction, the MCG has also installed boards at various points in the 900-metre restricted area on Saturday and people have been warned not to buy plots, houses or shops there,” SS Rohilla, Public Relation Officer (PRO), MCG, said.

Last week, the Supreme Court (SC) had sought a report from the district administration on the action taken by the MCG within the 900-metre radius since 2014. The MCG has since stepped up its action in the area.

Under heavy police cover, the MCG had razed 12 structures and sealed three illegal commercial buildings in the 900-metre radius on Thursday in Sheetla Colony and Ashok Vihar Phase-3. The MCG will submit the report to the administration later this week.

During the other drive, two illegal under-construction structures were demolished near Galleria Market in DLF Phase 4, while two illegal residential structures were also sealed in Saraswati Vihar Colony.

As per MCG officials, the owners of both the structures that were demolished had only managed to erect a tin-shed in Sushant Lok 1 before the civic body’s intervention.