e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / MCG recovers one-acre prime land

MCG recovers one-acre prime land

gurugram Updated: Jul 31, 2020 23:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Friday demolished a boundary wall of a business park in Sector 26 to recover a one-acre plot that was encroached upon.

The plot is adjacent to the Mehrauli-Gurgaon (MG) Road and opposite Guru Dronacharya Metro station.

MCG joint commissioner Hariom Attri said that the developer had been issued multiple notices since 2017 to desist from encroaching on the civic body’s land.

“The owners of Global Business Park had illegally occupied our land by constructing a boundary wall and was using the vacant space for parking vehicles. A notice was first served in 2017, and since then three other notices were also issued to them, including a demolition order, but no action was eventually taken,” said Attri.

He said that recently the matter was also brought up before the Lokayukta who then directed MCG to re-initiate action on the matter. “We had given the owners the last opportunity and served them a final notice. Even then they did not remove the encroachment. Hence, we demolished the boundary walls today and recovered our land,” Attri said.

Despite repeated attempts, the developer of the business park could not be contacted.

top news
‘Don’t politicise’: Uddhav slams Sushant Singh’s death probe transfer bid
‘Don’t politicise’: Uddhav slams Sushant Singh’s death probe transfer bid
The People’s Liberation Army is strong. But it has four weaknesses
The People’s Liberation Army is strong. But it has four weaknesses
Four Israeli technologies to detect Covid-19 in 30 seconds to be tested in Delhi
Four Israeli technologies to detect Covid-19 in 30 seconds to be tested in Delhi
Delhi prepares for Covid-safe Eid-ul-Zuha festivities
Delhi prepares for Covid-safe Eid-ul-Zuha festivities
‘Situation remains fragile’: Delhi L-G on turning down AAP’s Unlock 3 move
‘Situation remains fragile’: Delhi L-G on turning down AAP’s Unlock 3 move
‘Next up is Pakistan’: BJP as Rajasthan CM Gehlot, MLAs move to Jaisalmer
‘Next up is Pakistan’: BJP as Rajasthan CM Gehlot, MLAs move to Jaisalmer
14 questions on New Education Policy answered by HRD minister
14 questions on New Education Policy answered by HRD minister
Watch: President Ram Nath Kovind gifts racing bicycle to Delhi schoolboy
Watch: President Ram Nath Kovind gifts racing bicycle to Delhi schoolboy
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In