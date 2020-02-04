MCG wants to take over seven more privately developed colonies

gurugram

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 22:25 IST

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has sent a proposal to the department of town and country planning (DTCP) to take over seven privately developed colonies—Sushant Lok 2-3, Malibu Towne, Vipul Garden, Mayfield Garden, Rosewood City, and Uppal Southend, officials said on Tuesday.

An agenda was passed in this regard in the MCG’s house meeting on Monday.

Malibu Towne is spread across Sector 47 next to Sohna Road, Vipul World is located in Sector 48, Mayfield Garden in Sector 51, Uppal Southend and Rosewood City in Sector 49 are located close to each other along Sohna Road and Vikas Marg. Sushant Lok 2 and 3 are spread across sectors 55, 56, and 57, ahead of Nirvana Country along the Golf Course Extension Road.

All these colonies were developed after the turn of the century when rapid urbanisation hit Gurugram and people started settling in the areas between Iffco Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk along the Golf Course Extension Road and the Sohna Road.

MCG officials said that Ward 34 councillor RS Rathee, Ward 26 councillor Parveen Lata and Ward 30 councillor Mahesh Dayma had proposed this agenda before the house on Monday.

“The agenda for taking over six colonies was approved in the house meeting. Guidelines have been issued to the DTCP to initiate the takeover process,” SS Rohilla, public relations officer (PRO), MCG, said. The civic body had also issued an official statement in this regard on Tuesday.

In November last year, MCG had written to the DTCP seeking details of building plans, layout of stormwater, water and sewerage lines, parks, total number of plots, status of completion certificate, year of construction, and community centres in five of the aforementioned colonies, intending to take them over at a future stage.

Sushant Lok 2, 3 were not part of the list; the MCG had sought these details for Ardee City.

So far the MCG has taken over Suncity, South City 1-2, Palam Vihar, Sushant Lok 1 and Nirvana Country. The takeover of DLF Phases 1-2-3 is still pending as the developer has to fix existing civic amenities before handing over the colonies to the MCG, officials said.

MCG officials said the takeover is a long-drawn process and can take anywhere between three and five years to come through.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced the initial takeover in March 2016; it took three years for the first colony to be taken over.

MCG officials said that after receiving the proposal, the DTCP has to revert to the MCG with details of the seven colonies and update them with the latest information. Once that is completed, the MCG will carry out a deficiency assessment survey of the colonies to determine what are the existing shortcomings in each of the colonies and how much of the infrastructure, such as roads, parks, community centres, waterworks, sewerage, stormwater lines, has been completed. The building plans were given to each of the developers in the 1990s. The MCG will check if they have procured the completion certificate or not.

After the survey, the MCG and developers will deliberate whether the deficiencies in the survey hold when compared to the time of sanctioning of building plans and the extent to which the existing civic amenities have deteriorated. Based on that, they will have to agree upon a monetary sum needed to fix all these deficiencies.

Subsequently, the MCG will then give an option to the developer to either pay the monetary sum and transfer the colony to the MCG or fix the amenities themselves before the transfer.