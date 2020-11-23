e-paper
Mobile app for Covid-related information launched

gurugram Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The district administration on Monday launched a mobile application and a web portal for information related to Covid-19. The application, known as Gurugram Covid Combat Companion (GC3), will provide real-time information related to Covid-19 testing collection centres in the city, testing charges and availability of hospital beds, among other information.

Rajeev Ranjan, divisional commissioner, who launched the application from his office at Civil Lines, said, “Real-time data on all Covid-related issues will be available on the portal and the mobile application. Information regarding testing and new cases will be directly uploaded from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) portal, based on which different departments like health, police, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Ayush can work simultaneously.”

The portal shares almost similar details available on the existing oneMap Gurugram application developed by Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) during the initial months of the pandemic. In a statement issued by the district administration, Ranjan said, “The data of the positive patients will be uploaded every hour. The application can also work in areas having lower internet bandwidth and connectivity.”

Ranjan advised people to maintain mask discipline and respiratory hygiene to keep Covid-19 infection at bay. He said that citizens should not move out of their homes unless it is important as it would help in tackling the transmission.

