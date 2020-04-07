e-paper
Mustard, wheat procurement to start in Haryana from April 15 onwards

Mustard, wheat procurement to start in Haryana from April 15 onwards

gurugram Updated: Apr 07, 2020 23:35 IST
HT Correspondent
The Haryana government has decided to set up 2,000 mandis and procurement centres across the state to purchase wheat in phases. The state government has also asked the farmers to get registered by April 19. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Tuesday, said that the entire harvested lot of wheat and mustard crops will be purchased by the state government. It has also asked the central government to approve an incentive for the farmers as holding charges for the delay in the procurement.

The government also said that it will start the procurement of mustard from April 15 and wheat from April 20. The farmers can register themselves on an online portal called “Meri Fasal-Mera Byora” from till April 19.

Khattar, who was addressing a video conference, also asked the farmers to make voluntary contributions of 1-5% of the money they make after selling the produce towards the CM relief fund. “Instead of centralised procurement, the government has decided to set up smaller mandis and purchasing centres at different places where farmers can come at an appointed day and time to sell their produce. I request all farmers to get registered with the government by April 19, which will ease the process of procurement,” he said.

Referring to the voluntary contributions, the CM said that if farmers are willing, they can make a contribution at the mandi itself. “They will be asked for a contribution and if they give a nod, the payment will be deducted,” he said, adding that the arhatis (commission agents) will also have to play a crucial role in ensuring smooth procurement and loading and unloading of the produce at newly set-up mandis.

The CM also said that, in line with the decision of the Centre of diverting the MPLADS (member of Parliament local area development scheme) funds for fighting the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the Haryana government has decided to divert ₹51 crore from the discretionary funds of the CM, ministers, Speaker and the governor to the Consolidated Fund. “This money will be used to provide food, medicine, and other essential required by the distressed workers. Since the lockdown, the government has distributed 55 lakh food packets and 3.5 lakh dry ration packets to those in need,” said Khattar.

Residents of the state, who hold BPL and other cards will be given double the entitled ration and that too free of cost for the next three months. “Those who are above the poverty line can also buy flour, rice and oil from ration shops at discounted prices,” he said.

india news