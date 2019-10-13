NHAI mulls replacing deck slab of Rampura Flyover that suffered damage

gurugram

The National Highways Authority India (NHAI) is presently considering a proposal to dismantle a deck slab of the damaged portion of the flyover, where a concrete chunk had fallen off this September, and replace it with a new one, said Pink City Expressway Private Limited (PCEPL) the concessionaire of the highways authority. The proposed replacement would take approximately 45 days and would require the closure of traffic on the Jaipur-Delhi side.

Although the flyover has been fully operational since the last one week, the NHAI officials are still considering what can be done so that another crack does not develop or another concrete chunk does not fall off. On September 14, the flyover developed cracks on the carriageway ferrying traffic from Jaipur towards New Delhi. The flyover, which was opened on 2016, has developed cracks thrice in the past 10 months. Earlier, chunks of concrete came off from the surface of the flyover in July 2019. Damage was also reported from the same spot in December 2018.

On October 4, 2019, a meeting was held between NHAI officials and PCEPL, in which the contractor proposed dismantling the deck slab of the damaged portion of the flyover and replacing it with a new one. “In the meeting, we had proposed that since there have been repeated faults on this flyover at the same place, we should replace the deck slab of the damaged portion. We would dismantle only one slab of the flyover and change it with a new one. The whole process will require around 45 days. Till then, the Jaipur-Delhi side of the flyover will be shut and traffic would move on the service lane,” said an official of the PCEPL.

However, NHAI officials are presently waiting for a report from a Chandigarh laboratory after which they would take a decision. GC Mathur, project director, NHAI, Jaipur, who looks after the Rampura flyover, said, “We are waiting for the report and only then we’ll decide our next course of action. Presently, the flyover is fully operational.” All jersey barriers, which were placed right in the middle of the flyover where the damage had taken place, were removed on Saturday.

The highways authority is keen on finding a permanent solution to the frequent damages to the flyover. The flyover is maintained by PCEPL, which is the concessionaire of all flyovers that come after the Kherki-Daula toll plaza till Alwar. An official from the PCEPL said, “Around 57 flyovers come under our jurisdiction, including Rampura flyover”

The issue of lack of streetlights was also discussed at length during the meeting between the NHAI and the concessionaire. “Instructions have been given to the PCEPL to install streetlights. Soon, commuters will not only see poles standing but streetlights installed on them,” added Mathur.

