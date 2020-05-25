e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / No movement pass required for airport, railway station

No movement pass required for airport, railway station

gurugram Updated: May 25, 2020 23:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

No movement pass will be required to cross the Delhi -Gurugram border to travel to airports and railway stations in Delhi, according to an order issued by the district administration on Monday.

With domestic flights resuming from Monday onwards and trains to be operational from June 1, deputy commissioner Amit Khatri issued an order stating that cab operators like Ola and Uber, and other taxi services will be allowed to operate across the borders. However, cab crossing the Delhi-Gurugram can only be booked for the airport and railway stations and for dropping passengers home.

Passengers who have confirmed air or train e-tickets will be allowed to travel from airports or railway stations to their homes and vice versa. They will not require any movement pass for it.

As per the order, cab operators will have to ensure only police verified cab drivers are allowed to operate. Cab drivers and passengers will have to use masks and social distance has to be ensured, while the car has to be sanitised after every use. State officials said central government guidelines for quarantine will be followed for domestic flight passengers coming to Haryana

top news
In Eid outreach, Amit Shah lets 120 Kashmiri prisoners in 3 states make a phone call home
In Eid outreach, Amit Shah lets 120 Kashmiri prisoners in 3 states make a phone call home
WHO pauses trial of anti-malaria drug in Covid-19 patients due to safety concerns
WHO pauses trial of anti-malaria drug in Covid-19 patients due to safety concerns
In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality
In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality
Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector
Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector
9 migrants found dead in Telangana’s Warangal killed by fellow worker: Cops
9 migrants found dead in Telangana’s Warangal killed by fellow worker: Cops
China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension
China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension
Cancellations hit travellers hard as flights resume at Mumbai airport after 2 months
Cancellations hit travellers hard as flights resume at Mumbai airport after 2 months
Explained: Does Vitamin D protect against coronavirus disease?
Explained: Does Vitamin D protect against coronavirus disease?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In