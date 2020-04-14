Nuh police raid 15 distillation units brewing liquor illegally

gurugram

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 23:22 IST

The Nuh police on Tuesday raided 15 distillation units brewing country liquor illegally in the villages near the Rajasthan border and arrested three men. The police said that at least 10 suspects fled from the spot.

Over 20,000 litres of fermented wash, 60 liquor barrels and 100 tins and jute bags were destroyed in the villages, said police adding that 25 barrels of brewed liquor were also destroyed.

The raid was conducted on the directions of director general of police Manoj Yadav. Police officials said these villages are a hub for illicit liquor trade and supply spurious liquor to various parts of Nuh, and parts of Haryana and Rajasthan.

Superintendent of police, Nuh, Narender Bijarniya, said three police teams were formed and the Rajasthan police were contacted after receiving information that illicit liquor distillation was being carried out in the 15 villages. “Due to the lockdown the suspects had re-established their business, as liquor vends are closed and the demand for liquor is high,” he said.

More than 100 police personnel, including some from Rajasthan police, reached Nanuka river Tuesday morning.

“After we started the raid, we found that these villages which are located on the riverside and hills have a history of supplying nearly 5,000 bottles of illicit liquor on a daily basis to different parts of Haryana and Rajasthan. No police officer would dare to conduct a raid in the village, as attacking police personnel was common. Many villagers were involved in the business,” said Bijarniya.

The raid began at 5 a.m. and continued till 2 p.m and the police managed to arrest three men who were allegedly found storing liquor in drums. Other suspects fled from the spot, the police added.

Police officers said villages along the Nanuka river shores are famous for brewing illicit country liquor. They brew nearly 20,000 litres a day and sell each litre for at least ₹350.

In view of the illicit liquor trade in these villages, police officials have been asking the residents not to patronise them.

Bijarniya said they have roped in women, whose husbands had died following consumption of spurious liquor, as informants.

Police registered cases against the suspects under section 61 of excise act and section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) at Chopanki and Nuh police station.