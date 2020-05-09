One policeman killed, another critical after collision on NH-48

gurugram

A 25-year-old police constable was killed while another was critically injured after a truck allegedly hit their motorcycle near Kapriwas border in Bilaspur on National Highway 48 on Saturday afternoon. Police officials said that the victims were dragged for several metres by the truck before it came to a halt. The truck driver was arrested despite abandoning his vehicle on the road and trying to flee.

Police said the victims, both constables of Haryana Police, had recently completed their training at the police academy in Madhuban and were returning to their respective residences on leave. The victims have been identified as Bharat Singh, 25, of village Bhokarka in Pataudi, who died, and Lalit Yadav, 23, of Gindokhar in Rewari. According to the police, the incident took place in the afternoon and was reported at 2.15pm, when they were on their way to Gurugram from Rewari on a motorcycle.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that as they were about to take a U-turn at the Kapriwas exit, a speeding truck rammed into a barricade and hit their motorcycle head-on.

“One of the officers died on the spot, while his colleague’s leg was crushed. Both were immediately rushed to separate private hospitals. The truck, which had Rajasthan ‘s registration number, has been seized,” said the police official.

Singh sustained a fatal head injury while Yadav is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sector 38, where he is in a critical condition.

A case was registered against the truck driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304- A (death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Bilaspur police station on Saturday, said police.