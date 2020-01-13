e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / Gurugram / One-year-old run over by SUV in Sector 23 market, driver arrested

One-year-old run over by SUV in Sector 23 market, driver arrested

gurugram Updated: Jan 13, 2020 20:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A one-year-old boy was killed when an SUV allegedly ran him over when he was eating food by the roadside at a market in Sector 23, Palam Vihar, on Sunday evening. The driver of the SUV was caught by the crowd in the market and handed over to the police. He was arrested and the car confiscated, but later released on bail.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Shravan alias Sultan, who lived with his parents in city’s Sector 47. His parents, who sell balloons for a living, hail from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place Sunday around 7pm when he was with his mother and three-year-old sister at the market.

In the police complaint, Manju, the mother of the child, said she was standing by the side of the road with her children and selling balloons when the accident took place. “My son was sitting in front of me and eating food. Suddenly a car entered the market at high speed and ran over my son,” she said in the first information report (FIR), adding that the victim sustained fatal head injuries.

The police added that the child died on the spot. “I began screaming for help and people in the market caught the car driver at the spot,” Manju said.

According to the police, the accused driver was identified as Rajesh Kumar who is seems to be in his early thirties. He is a native of Uttar Pradesh and works as a chauffeur. The police said that they confiscated the SUV which has a Punjab registration number.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Suresh of the Palam Vihar police station, said, “The boy sustained severe injury to his head and died on the spot. We have arrested the driver of the SUV. We are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the accused under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Palam Vihar police station on Sunday. Police said the accused was produced before a court on Monday and granted bail.

Since the beginning of January, at least 13 people have died in hit-and-run accidents across Gurugram. According to the data provided by the police, 1,069 such accidents were reported in the city in 2019 and 400 people lost their lives.

top news
‘Bengal isn’t UP’: Mamata Banerjee on Dilip Ghosh’s ‘shot like dogs’ remark
‘Bengal isn’t UP’: Mamata Banerjee on Dilip Ghosh’s ‘shot like dogs’ remark
‘Fee issue at JNU resolved, students should call off agitation’: HRD Minister
‘Fee issue at JNU resolved, students should call off agitation’: HRD Minister
At 20-party meet, Oppn raises bar for chief ministers who spoke against NRC
At 20-party meet, Oppn raises bar for chief ministers who spoke against NRC
13-yr-old Odisha girl abducted, then gang-raped for 36 hours
13-yr-old Odisha girl abducted, then gang-raped for 36 hours
No. 4 issue resolved, stats reveal newer, bigger problem for India in ODIs
No. 4 issue resolved, stats reveal newer, bigger problem for India in ODIs
Why Air India needs to fight its crooks and tyrants, writes Vir Sanghvi
Why Air India needs to fight its crooks and tyrants, writes Vir Sanghvi
How to upgrade to Windows 10 free as Windows 7 support ends tomorrow
How to upgrade to Windows 10 free as Windows 7 support ends tomorrow
WATCH: Harbhajan makes Sourav Ganguly dance on Bollywood song ‘Senorita’
WATCH: Harbhajan makes Sourav Ganguly dance on Bollywood song ‘Senorita’
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news