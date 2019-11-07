e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 08, 2019

Open registry of flats: Ardee City residents to revenue official

gurugram Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:29 IST
Dhananjay Jha
Dhananjay Jha
Hindustantimes
         

A group of residents led by the residents’ welfare association (RWA) of Ardee City on Thursday met a revenue official and demanded opening of registry of flats or properties that were restricted by the office of director general town and country planning (DGTCP) last year. The registrations were halted by the Haryana government department in December 2018 due a land dispute between the Ardee City developer and the state government.

In September 2019, the DG-TCP office modified the ban, allowing registry of flats or properties in clear possession of owners.

“The DG-TCP’s office issued a letter to the district administration in September this year allowing the registry of flats in clear possession of owners. But two months have passed, and revenue officials have not yet started registrations. We gave a representation to the naib-tehslidar on Thursday. When a clear instruction has been issued, there is no point holding registries back,” said Praveen Yadav, president, Ardee City RWA.

The RWA said registrations will benefit around 300 to 350 owners.

Anil Hasija, senior vice-president, Ardee Infrastructure Private Limited, said, “We have received instructions from the DG-TCP office in this regard, and are ready to go for registry of flats, but a call has to be taken by officials concerned.”

The residents are planning to meet deputy commissioner Amit Khatri in this regard on Monday.

“We are in touch with the DG-TCP as we need to clear some issues and will act accordingly,” Khatri said.

top news
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
trending topics
Shiv SenaPM ModiKartarpur corridorIndia vs BangladeshJharkhand Assembly Election 2019T20 World Cup 2020Chinmayanand caseKamal HaasanKareena KapoorWhatsAppNational Cancer Awareness Day

don't miss

latest news

India News