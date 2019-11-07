Open registry of flats: Ardee City residents to revenue official

gurugram

A group of residents led by the residents’ welfare association (RWA) of Ardee City on Thursday met a revenue official and demanded opening of registry of flats or properties that were restricted by the office of director general town and country planning (DGTCP) last year. The registrations were halted by the Haryana government department in December 2018 due a land dispute between the Ardee City developer and the state government.

In September 2019, the DG-TCP office modified the ban, allowing registry of flats or properties in clear possession of owners.

“The DG-TCP’s office issued a letter to the district administration in September this year allowing the registry of flats in clear possession of owners. But two months have passed, and revenue officials have not yet started registrations. We gave a representation to the naib-tehslidar on Thursday. When a clear instruction has been issued, there is no point holding registries back,” said Praveen Yadav, president, Ardee City RWA.

The RWA said registrations will benefit around 300 to 350 owners.

Anil Hasija, senior vice-president, Ardee Infrastructure Private Limited, said, “We have received instructions from the DG-TCP office in this regard, and are ready to go for registry of flats, but a call has to be taken by officials concerned.”

The residents are planning to meet deputy commissioner Amit Khatri in this regard on Monday.

“We are in touch with the DG-TCP as we need to clear some issues and will act accordingly,” Khatri said.