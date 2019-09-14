Parents held for smuggling heroin into Bhondsi jail for their son

gurugram

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 08:12 IST

A couple was arrested for allegedly trying to sneak in a narcotic substance to their son, who is lodged in Bhondsi jail in connection with a murder case, while handing him clothes during visiting hours, police said on Friday. A gram of heroin was found concealed in a men’s garment and recovered by the jail authorities during inspection.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11.40am when Deep Chand and his wife, Leela Devi, residents of Lakhowas village, had come to the prison to meet their son, Sandeep.

The police said Sandeep was arrested in a murder case in Sohna in 2017.

Charan Singh, assistant sub inspector (ASI), Sector 40 police station, said the inmate’s parents had brought two T-shirts and trousers for him. “During checking, it was found that a packet had been stitched inside the label of the pants. The packet contained a gram of heroin. The parents were rounded up and questioned by jail authorities and the police was informed,” Singh said.

Police said it was not certain if the inmate was an addict or the drug was being sneaked in for any other nefarious purpose.

ASI Singh said the parents were arrested on Thursday and later produced in district court, which granted them bail.

A case was registered against the accused persons under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Prisons Act at Bhondsi police station on Thursday, the police said.

